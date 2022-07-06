More from Star Tribune
South Metro
Driver says sneeze caused him to lose control, fatally hit teen on bike in Scott County
The crash happened west of Elko New Market.
Wolves
Gobert joins Wolves, says goal 'is to win a championship'
New center Rudy Gobert envisions a good fit with the organization and fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
Writer describes parade suspect's court hearing
According to Don Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago.
Wolves
Scoggins: Finch sounds like mad scientist in pairing new Twin Towers
Blending big men Karl-Anthony Towns and new center Rudy Gobert, while most NBA teams are built to go small, will either be the bold stroke needed to transform the Wolves into one of the league's elite teams or miserably fail. Either way, it was a gamble worth taking.
Local
Post-9/11 vets eligible for one-time service bonus
Minnesota has a centurylong tradition of offering cash bonuses to veterans who served during conflicts.