Afternoon forecast: High of 6, mostly sunny
The Twin Cities windchill advisory ends at noon. There's a chance of snow in northeastern Minnesota.
Dangerously cold temps blast much of the US, keeping schools closed and flights grounded
Dangerously cold temperatures affected much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest on Tuesday, with wind chills below minus 30 degrees (minus 34.4 Celsius) in many parts of the central U.S.
Morning forecast: Wind chill advisory; high 6 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 16
Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state confronts flood damage after heavy rain kills at least 12
Neighborhoods in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state remained flooded Monday more than a day after torrential rains that killed at least 12 people.
Paul Douglas
Pacific Thaw On Tap For Next Week
we should see some sunshine today with a stiff breeze and temperatures about 5-8F "milder" than yesterday. 2 or 3 more nights below 0F late this week; then we finally thaw out. In spite of this Siberian slap, January may wind up milder than average. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson