Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
World
Typhoon Gaemi wreaked the most havoc in the country it didn't hit directly — the Philippines
What was Typhoon Gaemi was heading to inland China on Friday after weakening to a severe tropical storm soon after making landfall on the east coast the previous night.
Weather
A mostly sunny, mostly hot, mostly dry and smoky weekend is on the way for Minnesota
Summer heat, humidity and smoke is the big story, with high temperatures close to 90 into next week. T-storms pop up north, reaching MSP by Monday
Sports
Paris Olympics off to rough start, with sabotaged trains and weather dampening mood before opening
The Paris Olympics were getting off to a rough start Friday, with suspected acts of sabotage targeting France's flagship high-speed rail network and cloudy skies and forecast rains over the French capital ahead of its sprawling, ambitious opening ceremony.
World
Heavy rain in northern Japan triggers floods and landslides, forcing hundreds to take shelter
Heavy rain in the past week has triggered floods and landslides in Japan, disrupting transportation and forcing residents to take shelter on safer ground. Four people were missing Friday, including two police officers.
World
