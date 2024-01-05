More from Star Tribune
Afternoon weather: High of 34, cloudy
Northern Minnesota will see some snow, with flurries in southern Minnesota. Overnight and Saturday will bring more snow, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the Twin Cities area. There's more snow possible next week.
Variety
Yuen: What Minnesotans lose when a winter is this warm
We are choosing the convenience of dull weather over winter magic.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow arrives this evening; high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 5
Paul Douglas
Snow Chance Across The State Friday Into Saturday
We will be watching a longer-duration of light snow across portions of the state Friday into Saturday. It looks to come in two waves for the metro, with totals of 1-2" possible. The longest duration (and therefore heaviest snow) will be in northeastern Minnesota with 3-6" possible. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
A major storm sweeping the US is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to wallop the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast — although it's too early to say exactly which areas will get what kind of precipitation and how much.