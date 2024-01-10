More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 28, cloudy with light snow
There's a chance of snow, with a coating in the Twin Cities area and a winter weather advisory on the Lake Superior shoreline near Duluth.
Nation
Climate change is shrinking snowpack in many places, study shows. And it will get worse
River basins around the world that were once regularly snowbound are increasingly seeing their snowpack shrink and climate change is to blame, a new study found.
Nation
East Coast residents struggle with flooding and power outages after storms ripped across the US
A major storm drenched the Northeast and slammed it with fierce winds, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands following a bout of violent weather that struck most of the U.S.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of light snow, high 28
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 10
Nation
Record-breaking cold threatens to complicate Iowa's leadoff caucuses as snowy weather cancels events
Snow was still piling on top of the 8 inches that had already accumulated when Kadee Miller trekked out to see Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in Waukee.