More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Hailstorm kills 7 in Bolivian village graduation celebration
Seven people attending a school graduation ceremony were killed when a roof fell during an intense hailstorm in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains of Bolivia, local officials said Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: The latest on the storm; cloudy today, high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 12
Nation
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada.
Nation
Winter storm system brings heavy snow, rain and wind across the U.S.
A major storm system already bringing heavy snow, coastal rain and high winds in the mountains of California is continuing a slow cross-country journey that…
Paul Douglas
Winter storm unfolds this week; mostly a mix for metro
The metro will be on the warm side of the storm, where a mix of rain, sleet and snow will be possible before transitioning to all snow later this week. The heaviest snows will be found north and west of the metro, where travel will be difficult. Buckle up, it'll be an interesting week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson.