Sailing into a drier, hotter pattern with periods of thick wildfire smoke
We are pivoting from tracking heavy T-storms to tracking thick plumes of wildfire smoke, with a good shot at 90F from Saturday into much of next week
World
Typhoon Gaemi hits China's coast after leaving 25 dead in Taiwan and the Philippines
A strong typhoon made landfall on China's southeastern coast on Thursday evening after sweeping across the nearby island of Taiwan, where it caused landslides and flooding in low-lying areas and left three dead.
World
Heavy rain in northern Japan triggers floods and landslides, forcing hundreds to take shelter
Heavy rain hit northern Japan Thursday, triggering floods and landslides, disrupting transportation systems and forcing hundreds of residents to take shelter at safer grounds.
Business
Booties. Indoor dog parks. And following the vet's orders. How to keep pets cool this summer
As much of the world swelters, it's not just people who need help with the dog days of summer. Pet owners have to consider how to both shield and cool down furry family members as intense — at times deadly — heat waves become more common.
Nation
Hiker falls to death during storm on Yosemite's iconic Half Dome
A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite National Park's Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young Arizona woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith this month.