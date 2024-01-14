More from Star Tribune
Duluth As Cargill family member's company buys up Duluth's Park Point homes, will locals get priced out?
Morning forecast: Wind chill advisory, high of -2
We're in a wind chill advisory into Tuesday. Stay warm!
Nation
A weekend of ferocious winter weather could see low-temperature records set in the US heartland
Icy winter weather blanketed the U.S. on Saturday as a wave of Arctic storms threatened to break low-temperature records in the heartland, spread cold and snow from coast to coast and cast a chill over everything from football playoffs to presidential campaigns.
Paul Douglas
Probably The Coldest Week Of Winter
This week's numbing winds come with a side serving of sunshine. The next chance of a snowy coating comes Thursday. I'm always amazed how good 30s feel after a numbing week like this. A milder Pacific breeze returns next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Sports
Steelers-Bills playoff game moved to Monday as Buffalo area hit by potentially dangerous snowstorm
A potentially dangerous snowstorm that hit the Buffalo region on Saturday led the NFL to push back the Bills' wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of -7; breezy, cloudy and life-threatening cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.