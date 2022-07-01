More from Star Tribune
WNBA's Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russia
The initial session of the trial, which was adjourned until July 7, offered the most extensive public interaction between Griner and reporters.
Evening forecast: Low of 64 and mainly clear; Saturday morning shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Inspired
Minneapolis ultrarunner encourages Indigenous women to rise above challenges
Verna Volker took up running to lose baby weight, but her mission quickly grew.
Coronavirus
Minnesota National Guard vaccination rate high as deadline hits this week
More than 95 percent of the nearly 13,000 soldiers and airmen in Minnesota National Guard have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
Local
College van in crash north of Twin Cities that injures 12, including infant severely hurt
The crash started when a minivan owned by a community college and occupied by 6 teens hit an SUV from behind near North Branch, the State Patrol said.