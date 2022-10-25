More from Star Tribune
Politics
Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of "stoking violence" and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat's failures and "you deserve better."
Politics
Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'
Democrat John Fetterman wouldn't commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, but insisted he could serve Pennsylvania in the Senate and vowed to "keep coming back up" more than five months after experiencing a stroke.
Nation
LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally
Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers' racist remarks was made illegally, the police chief said Tuesday.