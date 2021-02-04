More from Star Tribune
Wis. mother meets baby delivered during COVID coma
Kelsey Townsend met her 3-month-old daughter, Lucy, Jan. 27. Townsend gave birth Nov. 4 while in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Sports
Podcast: Gophers hoops chat, then a Wasswa Serwanga rabbit hole
Michael Rand and Marcus Fuller explore whether the Gophers men's basketball team will finally win a road game. Also an interview with the Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek and a D'Angelo Russell thought.
Variety
Super Bowl ad featuring Twin Cities chefs is a call to save independent restaurants
An ad for Cointreau that will run during the big game in support of the Independent Restaurant Coalition was filmed in Minneapolis.
Business
UnitedHealth names former Glaxo CEO Witty to lead company
UnitedHealth Group of Minnetonka is promoting former GlaxoSmithKline leader Andrew Witty to become the health insurance provider's next CEO immediately. Current CEO David Wichmann will retire.
Wild
'It was an accident.' Suspension ends for remorseful Fiala
Matt Roy of the Kings hasn't played since the boarding penalty last week that resulted in Wild star Kevin Fiala being suspended for three games.