Sports
Reusse: Turner's lasting legacy came from mentoring youth in Minneapolis
The former Gophers standout saw his team deemed villainous in his adopted hometown after a notorious brawl in 1972. Then he built a lasting legacy by teaching — and giving second chances — to Twin Cities youth.
White House: No heads-up about FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Tuesday that neither President Joe Biden nor anyone at the White House "was given a heads up."
Evening forecast: Low of 64; clear and calm with a moonlit sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Lynx
Lynx have playoff destiny in their hands, but there's work to be done
Minnesota overcame a 3-13 start to be on the cusp of postseason play, but three final games will determine whether the team is in or out.
Police: Minnesota running legend Garry Bjorklund suspected of driving drunk in Eden Prairie crash
The collision occurred early Monday evening. Police say his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.