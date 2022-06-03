More from Star Tribune
Twins
Kyle Garlick, Jose Miranda both homer twice as Twins roll past Blue Jays 9-3
Relievers threw six scoreless innings as the Twins ended Toronto's eight-game winning streak.
East Metro
Surging Lake Elmo is state's fastest-growing city
Farm fields are plowed under for houses as the surge of new arrivals pushed the city's population up 13.6 percent from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest U.S. Census estimates.
White House: Jobs report robust, inflation a major concern
President Joe Biden hailed the May jobs report numbers Friday, calling them "historically robust" and saying they are one of the signs of a "healthy economy."
Music
Celebration 2022 is a dream come true for Prince fans at Paisley Park
After a two-year pandemic pause, the fan gathering returned with new outdoor and studio activities.
Evening forecast: Low of 55, with considerable clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.