Wolves
Rebounding, defense could keep Vanderbilt in rotation for Timberwolves
Lanky forward Jarred Vanderbilt made an impression last year and earned a new contract as a result.
Vikings
Keeping cornerbacks healthy and sharp remains an issue for the Vikings
The team's depth in the secondary will be tested again with Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 list.
Gophers
'This is awesome for me.' Johnson makes Big Ten media day debut
The first-year Gophers men's basketball coach was among three new coaches in the Big Ten welcomed by peers in Indianapolis.
Loons
Loons climbed fast as expansion team, but expectations now higher
Other MLS franchises have struggled more in their first few years than Minnesota United. But the side's success means that expectations now go beyond just making the playoffs.
Evening forecast: Low of 61; partly cloudy and mild, with a thunderstorm in spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.