More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
High Schools
Overachieving relay team gives Edina Class 2A swimming and diving title
The Hornets needed to finish sixth in the 400 freestyle relay to tie. Instead they took third and won.
Twins
Buxton says he's been cleared to run, on path for spring training
Oft-injured Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, one of several players sporting new uniforms from the team's rebrand on Friday, said he's on "Cloud Nine" now that he can resume running.
High Schools
Two unbeaten defending champs reach adapted soccer semifinals
Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka advanced in the PI division and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville in CI.
St. Paul
How St. Paul's new police chief plans to improve public safety
"The police are the community, the community are the police, and we've got to work together," Axel Henry said.
www.startribune.com
What does a special counsel mean?
Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo says that Jack Smith's qualifications as a prosecutor align with the position of special counsel.