'We will never surrender,' Zelenskyy tells Congress
In Washington, Ukraine's president pledged there would be "no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war.
Wild
Wild extend winning streak to six games with 4-1 victory over Anaheim
The Wild now are 9-2-0 in December. That's thanks to a winning streak that started at Vancouver on Dec. 10 and continued Wednesday night against the Ducks.
Wolves
Neal: Ant has grown into a playmaker, and that should continue after KAT's return
Anthony Edwards is a 21-year-old star, the fan favorite and the best at getting the most out of his Timberwolves teammates.
Wolves
Dallas hits from long-range to win 104-99, ending Wolves' win streak at three
Down three early in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks hit five straight three-pointers in a 15-4 run and hung on for the win.
Weather
Storm's dangers expected to persist, with whiteout conditions in some areas
Snow emergencies to deal with the piled-up snow were declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Eden Prairie, Brooklyn Park and elsewhere. And for holiday travelers, here's a timeline of how things are expected to unfold over the next several days.