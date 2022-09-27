More from Star Tribune
Twins
Jeffers returns to Twins, his home run swing in fine form
Catcher Ryan Jeffers, out since July with a broken thumb, hit three homers in his nine-game rehab stint in St. Paul.
Warm waters turbocharge Hurricane Ian
This turbocharging of storms is likely to become even more frequent as the world gets warmer, scientists say.
Local
Questions continue in food fraud case over judge's words
The Minnesota Department of Education stopped and then restarted payments to Feeding Our Future in 2021.
Local
Timeline of Feeding Our Future investigation
Here are key events in the history of the nonprofit and its indicted director, Aimee Bock.
Gophers
Gophers freshman Jaden Henley ready to play — and help Ben Johnson recruit
Henley, a California native, is close friends with five-star recruit Dennis Evans, who begins a visit to Minnesota's campus on Thursday.