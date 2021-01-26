More from Star Tribune
Driver hits at least 6 people in Portland, 1 dead
A motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, Monday before he fled on foot and was arrested, police said.
Variety
HBO's 'Real Sports' spotlights North High School and its former football coach
The 27th season premiere airs 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Variety
Minnesota elementary school teacher stands out on 'The Bachelor'
Michelle Young, an Edina resident looking to change the world, was once a Woodbury High School basketball star
Video shows severe damage after Alabama tornado
A tornado carved a 10-mile path of destruction north of Birmingham, Ala. "I could feel stuff falling down and hitting me."
Puck Drop
NCAA hockey tourney time? Not yet, but here's an extremely early guess
Because of COVID-19, how the men's tournament committee will choose its 16 teams is a work in progress. Here's a far-off projection of the field, which could have a strong Minnesota flavor among the top seeds.