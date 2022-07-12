More from Star Tribune
Politics
Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting
In a heated, "unhinged" dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines and then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot, the House Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday.
Local
Metro Transit is trying out shorter LRT trains
Pilot project intended to promote safety, cleanliness.
Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to officers at House hearing
Stephen Ayres pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.
Video shows police in hallway during Uvalde massacre
The video published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and his death. To read more about the video, go here.
Lynx
Lynx get past Phoenix Mercury 118-107 in double overtime
Minnesota lost a 13-point lead with less than five minutes left in regulation and a five-point lead with two minutes left in the first overtime.