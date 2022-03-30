More from Star Tribune
Video shows officers hurt while breaking up fight in Brooklyn Center
MnDOT video shows passenger standing on roof of bus on I-94 in Minneapolis
Officers hurt while breaking up large fight in Brooklyn Center
A man was arrested and three females were cited for various offenses and released, police said.
Passenger seen standing on roof of bus as it rolled along I-94 in Minneapolis
No one was hurt during the incident, which happened during Tuesday's afternoon rush hour in north Minneapolis.
Charges: Carjack victim held captive, robbed at 38th and Chicago; one assailant dies of apparent overdose
One of the suspects overdosed and died during the ordeal, which stretched from one day into the next, the charges read.