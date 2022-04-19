More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
St. Cloud
Jail, house arrest for man who raped student in locked classroom in St. Paul school where he tutored
His one-year sentence combines electronic home monitoring and jail.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 47, increasing clouds
Sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds, with a chance of rain after sunset and more rain on the way Wednesday.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police offer council members extra security after emailed bomb threat
The local FBI office says it "is aware of the information and coordinating with MPD and our partners."
Minneapolis
Building over Nokomis-area swampland to haunt Minneapolis in wetter future, report says
Record rainfall combined with the historic mistake of developing homes over peat deposits poses a threat to Nokomis area homes and public infrastructure, a multi-agency white paper has found.
Gophers
Gophers looking for next point guard in the portal after addressing frontcourt needs
Guards Hunter McIntosh and Ta'Lon Cooper are visiting this week after the Gophers landed big man Dawson Garcia.