Gophers
Fabulous start dwindles fast as Gophers are overtaken by Northwestern
Up by 14 points to start the game, the Gophers collapsed against a Wildcats team that had lost 13 in a row.
Biden marks 50 million COVID shots since taking office
"The more people get vaccinated, the faster we're going to beat this pandemic," the president said,
U.S. House votes to pass Equality Act
It's a top priority of President Joe Biden, though the legislation to enshrine LGBTQ protections in the nation's labor and civil rights laws faces an uphill battle in the Senate.
U.S. targets Iranian militants in Syria
The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.
Gophers
Gophers wildcat quarterback Green says he's going to transfer
The former East Ridge High standout is looking to play elsewhere in his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.