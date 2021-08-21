More from Star Tribune
U.S.: Security threats slowing Kabul evacuations
The Pentagon said that about 3,800 civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan over the past day, amid widespread logistical challenges and backlogs.
Twins
Twins' Sunday finale vs. Yankees postponed to Sept. 13 by Hurricane Henri
They will have to make a one-day trip to New York to finish out the four-game series.
Outdoors
Anderson: Non-resident hunters vote on South Dakota pheasant plan by not showing up
Once the king of all ringneck states, based on bird numbers, South Dakota now relies on gimmicks.
Local
From farm country to the suburbs, Minnesota's diversity climbed the past decade
Census shows clusters of growing racial and ethnic populations
Sports
Gambling and youth sports: How they became bonded in Minnesota
Pull-tab and bingo proceeds often dwarf more traditional fundraisers, and youth sports officials say they shudder to think what would happen if they didn't have that revenue.