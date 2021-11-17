More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics 'That's a lot': Watchdogs say Tyler Kistner's campaign mileage reimbursements raise questions
More from Star Tribune
Politics 'That's a lot': Watchdogs say Tyler Kistner's campaign mileage reimbursements raise questions
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wolves
NBA's switch of basketballs doesn't fly with Wolves guard Russell
The NBA switched its brand of basketball this season and D'Angelo Russell says there's a 'big difference' that could be making an impact on his shooting.
Local
Ex-Anoka middle school teacher sentenced for sexual abuse of students
Jefferson Fietek to serve 30 years in prison for abusing five theater students over the course of a decade.
Wild
Hard on himself, Wild defenseman Dumba has energy to spare
After taking the blame for a loss in Vegas, Matt Dumba played with more determination on the Wild's blue line.
U.S. overdose deaths top 100,000 in one year
They accelerated dramatically in the past two years — jumping nearly 30% jump in the last year alone, according to the latest data.
Vikings
Vikings are in 'attack mode' with the Packers on deck
Receiver Adam Thielen sees the win over the Chargers as a formula for facing a Packers defense that ranks third in the NFL against the pass.