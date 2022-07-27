More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins swept by Brewers in clash of division leaders
Rowdy Tellez crushed a pair of three-run home runs, becoming the fourth player in the past six seasons to rack up six RBI in a game against the Twins.
St. Paul
St. Paul campaign for universal preschool abandons push for fall ballot measure
Organizers say they hope to put a more detailed proposal before voters in 2023.
U.S. offers Russia deal for detained Griner, another American
In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine. Read more about the offer here.
High Schools
St. Louis Park will play New Prague again after racist incident addressed
Concerns about racist behavior toward St. Louis Park hockey players led to cancellation of sports competition for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year — a dramatic decision that drew statewide attention.
West Metro
2 killed in explosion, fire that rocked Hopkins house
There was no immediate word from Hopkins police about the cause of the deadly blast, which erupted about 10:15 am., which shook the screens off of nearby homes and could be heard up to 15 blocks away.