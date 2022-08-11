More from Star Tribune
U.S. Justice Department seeks to unseal Trump search warrant
Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.
Lynx
Sylvia by the numbers
As Sylvia Fowles' professional career draws to a close, her place in Lynx history and status as one of the WNBA's most productive and consistent…
FBI searched Trump's home in part to look for nuclear weapons documents, sources say
Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores the deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Mar-a-Lago.
West Metro
Police: Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago
Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis and Rashad Jamal May, 22, of Burnsville were arrested during a traffic stop by the FBI's Fugitive Task Force in Chicago on Thursday, police said.
Gophers
Learning from mistakes, Gophers linebacker emerges as standout
Mariano Sori-Marin embodies the "failure is growth'' mantra of coach P.J. Fleck and the "attention to detail'' approach demanded by defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.