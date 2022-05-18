More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Business
After prospering in pandemic, Target now feels inflation's toll
Following disappointing results on Wednesday, the Minneapolis retailer endured the biggest single-day drop in its stock price since the 1987 market crash.
World
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
Ukrainian troops who doggedly defended a giant steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered.
Loons
Lod's goal in 87th minute earns Loons 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy
After 81 minutes in which the Loons owned the scoring chances if not ball possession, each team scored once in the next six minutes to end up right where they started - tied.
Minneapolis
Minnesota Somali singer fights deportation as he faces death threats in native country
The Minneapolis resident who came to the U.S. as a refugee teenager said he fears militants will kill him if he's deported to Somalia.
Health
Minnesota teen's month-long hospital confinement underscores challenges facing children in crisis
Hospitals are taking in more children whose severe disabilities and behavior problems are challenging Minnesota's mental health and child protection systems.