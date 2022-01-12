More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins will retire Hall of Famer Kaat's No. 36
Jim Kaat joined a Twins video call recently and was shocked to hear the news delivered that was about to be delivered by a group of Twins greats.
Coronavirus
Minneapolis, St. Paul to require vaccine proof for bars, eateries
The moves come as an increasing number of large, Democrat-led cities across the country are adopting similar rules.
South Metro
Proposed Mendota Heights apartment building prompts density debate
Plans for the 89-unit building are being reconsidered by the developer ahead of Feb. 2 meeting.
Gophers
Big Ten makes major changes to Gophers' 2022 football schedule
The original schedule set up nicely for a strong Minnesota start. But without changing the teams on Minnesota's schedule, the conference dramatically altered the picture.
Duluth
Duluth water emergencies spiked in 2021
Most rescues involved Lake Superior.