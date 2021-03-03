More from Star Tribune
Gophers
U women return to basketball practice after COVID-19 concerns cancelled last game
Coach Lindsay Whalen hopes team can compete to end of season without any more pauses.
Wild
Scoggins: Parise's benching about more than one bad shift
Zach Parise's bad decision cost the Wild a victory in Vegas, but the message sent by coach Dean Evason and GM Bill Guerin means even highly paid pillars of the franchise will be held accountable.
U.S. House passes bill to overhaul policing
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act had been approved last summer but stalled in the Senate.
SpaceX Starship explodes after test flight landing
After the livestream ended, the Starship exploded and was hurled into the air by the force.
Duluth
Grandma's Marathon in spotlight as first big race in COVID-19 era
DULUTH – All eyes in the international running community are looking at Grandma's Marathon, which is poised to be one of the largest in-person races…