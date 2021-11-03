More from Star Tribune
Local
Minneapolis opens door for rent control; St. Paul approves strict cap
Supporters say these initiatives will create stability for tenants in a tight rental market. St. Paul's measure will cap rent hikes at 3%, and Minneapolis' allows city leaders to begin crafting a policy.
U.S. gives final OK for COVID-19 shots for kids
Pfizer has already shipped millions of doses to states, doctors' offices and pharmacies. And pediatricians are getting ready to put shots into little arms.
Vikings
NFL Week 9: Packers move to the top; Lions' nightmares continue
Mark Craig's On The NFL chart gives kudos to the Packers, Cardinals and Patriots, but Kansas City continues to disappoint and Detroit can't get much more disappointing.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey holds significant early lead
Challengers said they wanted to wait for all votes to be counted as the race was headed into a second day of counting ranked-choice votes Wednesday.
Wild
Kaprizov's overtime goal lifts Wild over Senators 5-4
Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season and his third career overtime goal, this after Marcus Foligno scored twice for the Wild in regulation.