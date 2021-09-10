More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Twins
'I like what I'm feeling': Twins manager Baldelli takes on new duty: He's a papa
As a new father, Rocco Baldelli says he's "already starting to feel a little differently about some things."
U.S. gives 1st look at base hosting Afghan evacuees
The three-hour tour at Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas, was the first time the media has been granted broad access to one of the eight U.S. military installations housing Afghans.
Wolves
Wolves sign Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan McLaughlin to three-year deals
The moves give them room to work a rookie deal with 2020 first-rounder Leandro Bolmaro.
Evening forecast: Low of 66 and partly cloudy skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Scoggins: Where should Gophers' offensive recalibration start? Trust Morgan
Mohamed Ibrahim's injury is devastating, but instead of handing off to his backups more often the Gophers should lean on their experienced quarterback.