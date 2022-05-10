More from Star Tribune
U.S. drivers bemoan gas prices with no relief in sight
Drivers were paying $4.37 for a gallon of regular Tuesday, on average, according to AAA.
St. Cloud
New St. Cloud water safety program aims to reduce childhood drownings
The program, a partnership between St. Cloud schools and the YMCA, will expand to all second-graders next year.
South Metro
Teen arrested in fatal South St. Paul shooting of 17-year-old
Anthony Skelley was gunned down Sunday night on Conver Avenue.
Local
Electrical worker run over, killed at job site southwest of Twin Cities
The incident occurred in Le Sueur County during power line work.
Sports
Medcalf: Minnesota artist's work is a form of activism and connection for Native American community
Marlena Myles is among the featured speakers at an upcoming anti-racism book club community discussion