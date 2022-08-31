More from Star Tribune
Colleges
St. Thomas football opens season at Southern Utah
The St. Thomas football team opens its second Division I season with its longest road trip of the year. The Tommies play at Southern Utah…
Minneapolis
Minneapolis North High School principal returns for school year
The district announced that Mauri Friestleben was put on leave last spring, before quickly reversing the decision. An investigation involving her remains open.
Nation
U.S. clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today's most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65; clear to partly cloudy night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.