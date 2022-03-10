More from Star Tribune
Twins
With lockout over, Twins turn focus to pitching staff and lineup
"We don't have a blueprint for this," team president Derek Falvey said as transactions promise to be made fast and furious.
Wild
Wild works extra in Detroit for 6-5 shootout victory over Red Wings
After giving up the tying goal late to finish off regulation in a tense game, Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello scored the only goals in the shootout to secure the extra point.
U.S. citizens volunteer for war at Ukraine Embassy
Diplomats working out of the embassy are fielding thousands of offers from volunteers.
High Schools
Making a run at Mayasich. Bump scores five goals in Prior Lake's upset victory
The Lakers defeated Cretin-Derham Hall, and their standout savored a meet-and-greet with the legend from Eveleth.
Facebook breaks its own rules to allow for some calls to violence against Russian invaders
It's an unusual exception to its long-standing hate speech rules that prohibit such language.