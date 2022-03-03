More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 18 and clouds ahead of a cloudy, unsettled weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Gophers out of Big Ten women's basketball tournament with loss to Northwestern
The 10th-seeded Gophers had a slim lead over No. 7 Northwestern but could not complete the upset. Minnesota finishes the season 14-17.
U.N. refugee agency: 1 million flee Ukraine in less than a week
It's an unprecedented exodus in this century for its speed.
Politics
Klobuchar expects bipartisan backing for Biden's Supreme Court confirmation
The Minnesota senator and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee met with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday.
Local
Minnesota House lawmakers approve Southwest LRT audit
Probe will explore issues dogging controversial transit project