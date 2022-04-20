More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins shut out by Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli lamented Tuesday's loss to the Royals, in particular ruing the weather for benefitting many of Kansas City's…
World
'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
Another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the pulverized port city failed because of continued fighting.
South Metro
Body found in Mississippi River near Hastings
A body was recovered Wednesday night in Denmark Township.
Weather
Oh, spring, where art thou? It may not warm up until May
Aprils have been trending cooler in recent years, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office, but that does not mean we're in for a cool summer.
U.N. agency says more than 5 million have fled Ukraine
The figure is a milestone in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II.