More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Souhan: Gophers victory came with a catch after Autman-Bell's injury
Top receiver Chris Autman-Bell's knee injury will test the Gophers' ability to get the job done by committee.
High Schools
Saturday roundup: Bohmert scores four TDs, three on runs, to lead Mahtomedi over Hill-Murray
The Zephyrs' Corey Bohmert ran 11, 47 and 30 yards for touchdowns and also had an 88-yard interception return for a score.
High Schools
Preparing for winter: Undefeated Woodbury keeps grinding it out
The Royals have a quarterback who can throw it, George Bjellos, but they're getting their run game playoff-ready.
Local
Mobile home park residents say they're under attack due to management's required repairs, changing rules
Nearly a third of Minnesota's 900 mobile home communities have changed hands since 2015.
Gophers
Gophers steamroll Colorado 49-7 but lose Autman-Bell to injury
It was another laugher for the Gophers but there was nothing funny at the end of the first half. Wideout Chris Autman-Bell left the game and did not return after clutching his right knee upon falling to the turf.