Gophers
Gophers surge, then hang on to beat Wisconsin 6-4 for Big Ten hockey tournament title
Forward Blake McLaughlin had two goals and two assists for Minnesota, which jumped out to a 5-1 lead through two periods and nearly gave back all of it.
Wild
Wild wins eighth in a row at home, shuts out Coyotes
Minnesota swept its five-game homestand behind goalie Kaapo Kahkonen's second shutout in his past three games.
Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge
The man and woman were in the vehicle dangling about 100 feet above the ground.
Evening forecast: Low of 32; clouds with a little light snow possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Gophers
Scoggins: U should let Coyle spend to get top choice for new coach
Critics of AD Mark Coyle's decision to cut other sports will howl, but that shouldn't matter because the department's financial health hinges greatly on success in football and men's basketball.