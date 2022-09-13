More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Meet six high school athletes whose recent numbers add up to success
A soccer standout who scored early and one who scored often spice a list of accomplishments.
Twitter whistleblower brings critiques to Congress
A former security chief at Twitter told Congress on Tuesday that the social platform is plagued by weak cyber defenses, privacy threats and the inability to control millions of fake accounts.
Business
Starbucks to revamp stores to speed service, boost morale
Starbucks __ ringing up record sales but struggling with low employee morale __ plans to spend $450 million next year to make its North American stores more efficient and less complex.
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Follow Minnesota United vs. LAFC with Matchview
The Loons haven't scored in three matches. Follow their match tonight, including statistics and ball movement.
Sports
Live at 6:30: Twins look to rebound vs. Royals. Follow along on Gameview
The Twins have lost eight of their last 10 games, including a three-game sweep by Cleveland. Tap here for play-by-play, a box score and updates from around MLB.