Suit: Only white officers allowed to guard Chauvin
Eight Minnesota jail guards who were barred from working on the floor where a former Minneapolis police officer was initially held after his arrest in the death of George Floyd sued Tuesday alleging they were discriminated against because of their skin color.
U.S. safety panel: Pilot error likely in Bryant crash
Federal safety officials on Tuesday blamed the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others on board last year on the pilot's poor decision to fly into thick clouds, where he became disoriented and plunged the aircraft into a Southern California hillside.
Randball
Now Vikings fans get to obsess about trading for Russell Wilson
The Seahawks QB was asked Tuesday if he's available in a trade. His answer: "That's a Seahawks question." Is this just blowing smoke, or is there a fire blazing here.
Truck plunges 70 feet off Milwaukee highway
Wisconsin authorities say the driver of a pickup truck survived after plunging 70 feet off an elevated highway to a road below.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.