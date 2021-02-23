More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Duluth-based Maurices' CEO retiring; former Express chief executive his successor
George Goldfarb has been CEO for a decade; he will be chairman emeritus of the company when he steps down.
Wolves
Towns says he's happy with Finch as new Timberwolves coach, but ...
Franchise centerpiece Karl-Anthony Towns made a few things clear Tuesday morning after the Wolves worked out before tonight's game in Milwaukee.
Tiger Woods in surgery after serious car crash
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it.
Local
More Minnesota students are vaping marijuana despite increasing campaigns against e-cigarettes
Minnesota has launched a new free program to help teens quit smoking.
Evening weather: Low of 29 and overcast, with showers and flurries possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.