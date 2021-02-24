More from Star Tribune
Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
Sports
Wolves force OT with late push, but fall 133-126 to Bulls in Chicago
After an odd finish to regulation, and after Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out, the Bulls pulled away for the win at United Center.
Tiger Woods faces difficult recovery after crash
Tuesday's crash caused significant injuries to Woods' right leg and he underwent what was described as a "long surgical procedure" at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
Gophers
U women's basketball back on winning track after 10-point win vs. Huskers
Despite playing shorthanded yet again, the Gophers went on an 11-1 run to close vs. Nebraska and ended a two-game losing streak.
Wolves
Wolves failed to include diverse coaching candidates, NBA coaches association says
The organization, headed by Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, believes minority candidates were excluded in the team's short search to replace Ryan Saunders.
Twins
Adversity right off the bat: Twins top prospect Lewis out 9-12 months with ACL tear
Royce Lewis, the overall No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, slipped on a patch of ice outside his Dallas home last week and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The rehabilitation is expected to take 9-12 months.