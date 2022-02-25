More from Star Tribune
Wild
Bumpy Canadian road trip ends for Wild with difficult Saturday task
A game against the red-hot Flames in Calgary will be a tough test for the struggling Wild, who have dropped four of their last five.
Local
Minnesota public school enrollment drops, but decline is less severe than last academic year
Kindergarten enrollment, which fell during the pandemic, has bounced back some.
Business
Couple opens Shakopee gym during the pandemic — and so far, so good
Matt and Alyssa Diioia were close to buying a national boutique gym franchise when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. and took the pause to come up with their own business plan.
Local
Pickup driver struck and killed after stopping on western Minnesota interstate
The man who died is from British Columbia, the State Patrol said.
Local
No prison for man who drove while high, killed pedestrian as he delivered pizza in Hopkins
The crash occurred in downtown Hopkins last spring.