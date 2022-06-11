More from Star Tribune
Twins
Scoggins: Lewis' injury means Twins should do whatever necessary to keep Correa long term
Carlos Correa is a superstar who seems to be enjoying his time with the Twins. The Pohlads should sign him to a multiyear contract, however much money it takes.
Thousands in the U.S. rally to demand action on gun laws
Activists made a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that they say should compel Congress to act.
Local
Tourniquets, body armor, ambulances: A lifeline from Minnesota to Ukraine
A volunteer network ships critical supplies to the front lines.
Music
Rock the Garden returns in full bloom to Walker Art Center
Nathaniel Rateliff and Sleater-Kinney played to happy, grassy music lovers after the festival's two-year hiatus.
Politics
Gas prices becoming big theme in 2022 Minnesota governor race
Gov. Tim Walz's GOP opponent Scott Jensen issued a plan to lower prices at the pump.