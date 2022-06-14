More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Thousands evacuate Yellowstone park after flooding
Officials say over 10,000 visitors — all but one group of backpackers — had evacuated the park by Tuesday as it evaluates damage from massive flooding.
North Metro
Anoka-Hennepin school board selects retired Osseo district leader as interim superintendent
Katherine Maguire spent eight years leading one of Minnesota's largest districts.
Twins
Twins' Buxton puts 0-for-30 slump behind him
Consistency at the plate and in the lineup has helped star center fielder Byron Buxton reverse a slump and put together an impressive offensive surge.
Twins
Live: Latest on tonight's Twins-Mariners game on Gameview
Joe Ryan is scheduled to return to the mound for the Twins. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, the in-game box score and scores from around MLB.
Gophers
Shakopee athlete Monroe commits to Gophers football program
Three-star recruit Garrison Monroe is the seventh Minnesotan to pledge to the U's 2023 class.