Vikings
O'Connell excited to deploy Hunter and Smith in Vikings defense
In a 30-minute media session this week, the Vikings' new coach talked about how he plans to use his edge rusher tandem in a 3-4 defense.
Gophers
Whalen to be named to basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022
The former Gophers and Lynx star, and current Gophers coach, will be among the members of basketball's Naismith Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 who will be named Saturday.
Minneapolis
Regina Chu, judge who presided over Kimberly Potter trial, is retiring
The world watched live as the manslaughter trial of the fired Brooklyn Center officer kept the spotlight on police use of force.
Randball
Gritty new forward Deslauriers brings fight to the Wild
A shiner and stitches are just part of the job for recently acquired forward Nicolas Deslauriers, and the evidence was on display when he sat down for an interview.
Business
Thousands of Skippy peanut butter jars recalled over possible metal shards
The Hormel-owned brand said stainless steel fragments may be present in more than 9,000 cases.