Loons
Loons close to acquiring Argentine striker Ramon Abila
Minnesota United is near acquiring Argentine striker Ramon Abila, a former teammate of Loons star Emanuel Reynoso when both played for their famed Boca Juniors club.
Texas law enforcement adds to US border response
The Texas Department of Public Safety, whose responsibilities do not include enforcing federal immigration laws, offered news media tours of aerial and river patrols of the Rio Grande Valley.
Gophers Basketball
Gophers look ready to invest more in Johnson's coaching staff
Ben Johnson is a first-time head coach at any level, and AD Mark Coyle has spoken of the need to increase the assistant coaching salary pool.
Randball
Whalen's advice for Johnson: 'Grow and foster relationships' in state
New Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson is going to get a lot of unsolicited advice in the coming days, weeks and months. But this is a voice he should heed.
Gophers
Johnson wants Gophers to be gritty, confident team with an edge
New men's basketball coach Ben Johnson's ideal players will have the skills to shoot, but the unselfishness to pass to teammates with better opportunities.