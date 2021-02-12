More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota hospitals start outreach to improve COVID-19 vaccine equity
Some Minnesota health care systems have begun COVID-19 vaccination outreach programs to communities that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.The efforts come as…
Sports
Rozier drops 41 on Wolves as Charlotte takes 120-114 victory
The Timberwolves on Friday night twice cut the Hornets lead to one point but could not get over the hump in taking another loss.
Tensions flare between Trump lawyer, House manager
House impeachment managers sparred with defense attorneys for former President Donald Trump on the Senate floor on a number of topics.
Capitol officer awarded Congressional Gold Medal
The U.S. Senate broke out in a standing ovation on Friday as it honored Eugene Goodman.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.