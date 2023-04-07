More from Star Tribune
Twins home opener 2023
After being delayed a day, the Minnesota Twins season began at Target Field Friday.
www.startribune.com
Jadonn I. Taylor identified as victim in Target parking lot shooting
The 23-year-old was from St. Paul. He died at a nearby fire station.
Rochester
Q&A: How a U of M Rochester program is turning into a nationwide model toward faster degrees
University of Minnesota, Rochester Chancellor Lori Carrell is leading calls for accelerated programs at postsecondary institutions.
Gophers
Gophers one win away from fulfilling Motzko's promise of NCAA title
Minnesota has outscored opponents 19-5 in the NCAA men's tournament, but a 33-win Quinnipiac team awaits in Saturday's championship game.
www.startribune.com
Tennessee Black Caucus reacts to lawmaker expulsions
The Republican-controlled House expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the Legislature in retaliation for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.