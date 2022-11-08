More from Star Tribune
Local
Minnesota tribal members ponder future of Native child welfare ahead of Supreme Court challenge
The case challenges a law meant to protect American Indian children from being removed from their families.
Local
Charges: Boy, 14 months, died overdosing on illicit drugs in Little Canada home
The apartment was littered with syringes and other drug paraphernalia, the charges against the jailed parents say.
T-Rex skull found in S.D. expected to auction for millions
A Tyrannosaurus rex skull is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York on Dec. 9. The skull was discovered in Harding County, S.D.
Business
Blue Cross adds Albert Lea clinic, lobbied for by area seniors, to Medicare Advantage network
Seniors in the southern Minnesota town lobbied for better access after learning the outpatient center they helped create was out-of-network for a large Medicare health plan.
Wild
Greenway returns to Wild lineup; Fleury starts vs. Kings
The Wild start a three-game western swing tonight at Cryto.com Arena.